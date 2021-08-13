

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its profit for the second-quarter was 14.49 million euros or 0.24 euros per share compared to a loss of 157.34 million euros or 2.54 euros per share in the previous year.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew to 39.08 million euros from 30.19 million euros last year.



Revenue for the second-quarter declined to 53.02 million euros from 55.09 million euros last year.



Deutsche EuroShop expects funds from operations to be in the range of 1.70 euros to 1.90 euros per share for the 2021 financial year compared to 2.00 euros reported in 2020.



