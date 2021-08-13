

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French unemployment rate dropped marginally in the second quarter, data released by the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



The ILO jobless rate dropped to 8 percent in the second quarter from 8.1 percent in the first quarter. The rate was forecast to fall to 7.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased 16,000 from the previous quarter to 2.4 million in the second quarter.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 19.8 percent, down from 20.6 percent a quarter ago.



On average in the second quarter, the employment rate of people aged 15 to 64 increased by 0.3 points to 66.9 percent, after remaining stable at the beginning of 2021.



Employment returned to its pre-crisis level and stood at its highest level since INSEE began measuring it on a quarterly basis in 2003.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de