

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased in July, data from statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer prices increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.0 percent rise in June.



Prices of petrol, capital repair on detached houses, diesel, detached houses, and owner-occupied flats had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.33 percent in July, after a 0.05 percent decrease in June.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 monthly and increased 1.8 percent from a year ago in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover increased 10.4 percent yearly in June, after a 11.8 percent rise in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turover rose 0.4 percent monthly in June.



