

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group (BAB.L), an international aerospace, defence and security company, has entered into a definitive agreement with KBR for the sale of its unit Frazer-Nash Consultancy for 293 million pounds. Headquartered in the UK, Frazer-Nash Consultancy delivers engineering and technology solutions across a broad range of critical national infrastructure.



Babcock said the sale forms part of the Group's targeted disposal programme, which aims to generate at least 400 million pounds of proceeds in the next twelve months.



