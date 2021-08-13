

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) reported return before tax of 128.7 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2021 compared to a loss of 166.3 million pounds, prior year. Return attributable to equity shareholders was 125.3 million pounds or 97.59 pence per share compared to a loss of 166.6 million pounds or 128.77 pence per share.



For the first half period, on a revenue basis, return before tax increased to 34.4 million pounds from 32.8 million pounds. Return per ordinary share was 23.81 pence compared to 24.72 pence.



Income for the period increased to 36.9 million pounds from 35.6 million pounds, previous year.



