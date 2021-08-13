

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) announced Friday that its Board of Directors is calling an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 1 and proposing Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas for election as new non-executive members.



Subject to their elections, the Board intends to appoint Lehmann as Chair of the Risk Committee, succeeding Richard Meddings, who has held this role on an ad interim basis in addition to being Chair of the Audit Committee.



Lehmann most recently was a member of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group AG.



Colombas has been a non-executive director and member of the Audit and Risk Committees at ING Group since 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

