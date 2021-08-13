

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased to the highest level in eight years in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.9 percent rise in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest inflation was the highest since December 2012.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in July. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.7 percent.



Transport cost increased 2.7 percent monthly in July and housing and energy prices rose by 0.4 percent. Prices for food, and furniture, household equipment, routine maintenance grew by 0.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



The core inflation rose to 3.9 percent in July from 3.5 percent in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, core CPI rose 0.5 percent in July, after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



