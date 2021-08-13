

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aegon said the European Commission has granted the competition law clearance for the acquisition of the company's businesses in Central and Eastern Europe by Vienna Insurance. VIG is in the process of obtaining all approvals from the national authorities.



In November last year, Aegon agreed to sell its insurance, pension and asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey for 830 million euros to Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe. While announcing the sale, Aegon said it is concentrating on those countries and business lines where the company can create most value.



