

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Clifton -based Jimmy's Cookies LLC is recalling LOT# 1133 Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from certain Walmart stores for undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cakes packed in a 12' x 12' container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label. LOT# 1133 is printed in black ink on the top of the package. The UPC code is 0074736651210.



The affected Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake was sold in Walmart stores in their bakeries in various states. These include AL, AR, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's processes.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Allentown, Pennsylvania -based Bazzini LLC in June called back certain Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups for peanut protein.



Sara Lee Frozen Bakery in May recalled specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies and Fayetteville, Arkansas -based Natural Way recalled its 16 ounce jars of original almond butter, both for undeclared peanut.



