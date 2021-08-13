

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CareMax, Inc. (CMAX, CMAXW), a technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, Friday said it has signed a collaboration agreement with Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), a health benefits company.



Through the collaboration deal, CareMax plans to open approximately 50 medical centers with a focus on Indiana, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, Connecticut, and Virginia, among others.



CareMax said it will build medical centers in areas where Anthem will offer a value-based care model to improve patient outcomes.



Further, the company noted that Empire BlueCrossBlueShield, an Anthem Company, in partnership with nonprofit insurer EmblemHealth, was awarded the City of New York group Medicare Advantage retiree contract in mid July to serve up to around 250,000 retired workers. The contract is scheduled to go into effect January 1, 2022.



In this contract, Anthem will be working collaboratively with CareMax, and other providers, to bring as many of these retirees as possible into value-based arrangements.



