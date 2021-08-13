

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose in July, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.4 percent increase in June, as estimated.



Prices for transport grew 18.5 percent yearly in July. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 6.2 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.



Prices for recreation and culture gained 5.6 percent and those of education grew 4.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in July, as estimated.



