

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gold miner Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) on Friday said it priced the underwritten public offering of 9,523,810 common shares in the United States and Canada, at US$5.25 per share.



All the shares are being offered by the company and it expects gross proceeds of around US$50 million.



The Offering, subject to listing on the Nasdaq and TSX, is expected to close on or about August 17.



The underwriters have been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,428,572 common shares representing up to 15% of the offered shares.



The Company which is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho intends to use the funds from the offering to continue permitting, early restoration and field operations, engineering and design at the Stibnite Gold Project and for general corporate purposes.



B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.



PPTA is currently trading in pre-market at $5.21, down $0.51 or 8.92 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERPETUA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de