Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
First Mover! Legendäre Meldung zum Wochenende!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPVU ISIN: CA7142661031 Ticker-Symbol: 9MIB 
Tradegate
13.08.21
10:20 Uhr
4,680 Euro
-0,140
-2,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,62014:32
4,4604,64010:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP4,680-2,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.