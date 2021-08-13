

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer price inflation eased in July, as initially estimated, provisional data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 percent in July from 1.5 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



Similarly, harmonized inflation eased to 1.5 percent in July from 1.9 percent in June. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 1.6 percent.



Manufactured product prices declined 1.1 percent, while food prices gained 0.1 percent.



Services prices rose 0.7 percent and energy prices grew 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in July, as initially estimated.



The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.1 percent in July, as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

