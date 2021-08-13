

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart has selected French advertising company Publicis Groupe as its media agency to support future growth and brand-building initiatives for its U.S. division. Publicis Groupe will primarily focus on media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships for Walmart U.S.



Walmart is one of the largest advertisers in the U.S. Publicis Groupe will assist Walmart as it expands its capabilities to deepen connections in a diverse customer landscape. It will play an integral role in connecting customers with the brand through its omnichannel media solutions.



Publicis Groupe is a global leader in marketing, communication, and business transformation. Publicis Groupe was selected after an extensive agency evaluation for a media agency of record. This is reportedly seen as the largest agency win globally in 2021.Consulting firm MediaLink oversaw the RFP process.



The appointment of Publicis Groupe comes after Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 6 percent and 16 percent on a two-year stack for the first quarter. The company has been focused on its integrated omnichannel strategy to build a business model that will define the next generation of retail.



Publicis Groupe will help Walmart drive its business forward by reaching and engaging its customers in compelling and innovative ways. They will begin to transition immediately and work in concert with Walmart's collective marketing agency roster including Deutsch LA and FCB.



Walmart has also had a long-standing relationship with Publicis Groupe from a creative perspective for the last five years.



Advertising major WPP held the Walmart account since 2017 through retail specialist Haworth, 49 percent owned by WPP, after Walmart dropped its previous agency relationship with Publicis' Mediavest in 2016. Haworth had previously also handled Walmart rival Target for a decade until 2016.



