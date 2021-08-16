

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L, LYG) said Charlie Nunn's appointment as Chief Executive and Executive Director will commence on August 16. William Chalmers who served as as Interim Group Chief Executive, will now revert to his role as Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to joining Lloyds, Charlie held a range of leadership positions at HSBC, including Global Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking, and Group Head of Wealth Management and Digital, as well as Global Chief Operating Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management.



