

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cobham Group Holding has agreed to buy Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) for 35.00 pounds per share in cash, valuing the company at about 2.57 billion pounds.



The purchase price represents a premium of about 63.1 per cent. to the Closing Price of 21.56 pounds per Ultra Share on 24 June 2021, being the last business day before the commencement of the Offer Period.



The Ultra Directors plan to recommend unanimously that Ultra Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting.



