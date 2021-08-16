

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus increased in July, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 42.237 billion in July from NOK 765 million in the same month last year. In June, trade deficit was NOK 24.271 billion.



Exports accelerated 75.7 percent year-on-year in July and increased 9.4 percent from a month ago.



Imports grew 8.0 percent annually in July and declined 11.8 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 22.5 billion in July.



