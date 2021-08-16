

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gloom in the Asian region spilled over to European Markets and rattled investor sentiment in the beginning of the new week amidst concerns over the domestic delta spread situation and data indicating weakening of recovery in the Chinese economy.



The thirty-scrip DAX-30 is currently trading at 15885.64 down 0.55 percent over Friday's close.



At current levels, the DAX is 0.89 percent lower than the 52-week high of 16028.60.



Deutsche Telekom is currently topping the charts with a 0.89 percent uptick. E.ON SE has gained 0.80 percent whereas RWE AG has advanced by 0.35 percent.



MTU Aero Engines is trailing the price movement chart with a decline of 2.08 percent. Adidas has corrected by 2.02 percent whereas Daimler is down by 1.62 percent.



E.ON is topping the volume charts with a turnover of 0.6 million euros.



9 advances and 21 declines indicate broad-based weakness in the market.



The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1782 levels



Euro Area awaits the employment and GDP data on August 17 and inflation data on August 18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de