

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced recall of various shrimp products, produced with shrimp supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, following the expansion of its initial recall, citing potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.



The recalls were initiated after a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltevreden infections linked to the consumption of frozen cooked shrimp manufactured by India-based Avanti Frozen.



There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions.



Avanti Frozen, which issued a shrimp product recall on June 25, now expanded the recall to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp - some packaged with cocktail sauce. These include brands such as Big River, 365, Seacove, Ahold, Censea, First Street, Meijer and others.



The frozen shrimp products were sold in various unit sizes and imported into the U.S. and distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.



The recall expansion will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC.



Following the recall expansion, Genji Pacific LLC recalled 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only. The products were sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores at various locations.



Further, Allentown, PA-based Mai Cuisine Inc. recalled 67 packs of 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR purchased in the state of California only. The products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California.



Mai Franchising Inc. also called back 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California.



The affected products are packed in clear lid containers. They can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. The symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.



The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating the multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltevreden infections linked to the consumption of frozen cooked shrimp.



Consumers are urged not to consume the recalled product and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Avanti Frozen in June had called back certain Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings with sauce, which were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021. These were supplied to certain store banners including Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street and Albertsons Market.



In similar recalls citing potential contamination with Salmonella, Tiffin, Ohio-based Ballreich Snack Food Co. last week recalled Bar-B-Q Seasoned Potato Chips, and Milford, Indiana-based Serenade Foods called back certain frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

