

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) has entered into a promotional services agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the promotion of Vascepa in Canada. Pfizer will deploy a team to support education about Vascepa with primary care physician groups. HLS noted that it will retain responsibility over Vascepa's commercialization and will record all revenue related to Vascepa sales.



HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS in-licensed the rights to Vascepa for the Canadian market from Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN).



