

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) said no further anti-trust and/or foreign investment clearances are expected to be required in order for the acquisition by Renesas to complete. The acquisition will be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement which will become effective on 30 August 2021. Termination of trading in Dialog shares on the FSE is expected after the end of trading hours on the FSE on 31 August 2021.



On 8 February 2021, the boards of Dialog and Renesas announced an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition. On Monday, the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended cash acquisition.



