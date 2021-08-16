

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Monday that Rich Fisher has been appointed to Senior Vice President and Medicare CEO. Fisher will play a critical role overseeing the Company's Medicare strategy, product development, sales, and operations. He will report to Brent Layton, Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Health Plans, Products, and International.



Fisher joined Centene through the acquisition of Wellcare and has more than 15 years in the combined organization. For the past four years, he has served as Medicare's Chief Financial Officer.



