

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced it is increasing restaurant wages in Canada. The wage increases for new and existing crew members and hourly managers in Canada officially go into effect Monday.



Chipotle increases minimum hourly rate to C$15 in Ontario restaurants and minimum hourly rate to C$16 in British Columbia restaurants.



In addition, Chipotle said its crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with an average compensation of more than C$100,000.



Chipotle recently introduced a C$200 referral bonus for employees who refer a crew member and a C$750 referral bonus for employees who refer an Apprentice or General Manager in Canada.



Chipotle noted that it will offer guests in Canada a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca through August 29.



Chipotle said its first Chipotlane in Canada will open in Port Coquitlam, BC this fall. Chipotle currently has 24 restaurants in Canada and plans to open six additional restaurants in British Columbia and Ontario before the end of the year.



