

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) announced Monday that David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), had been appointed to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2021.



Gibbs, 58, leads the company's overarching strategies, structure, people development, and culture to drive global growth and sales and profitability for more than 51,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants.



Gibbs has been CEO of Yum! Brands since January 2020 and has served as a member of its board of directors since November 2019. During his 32-year career with Yum! Brands, Gibbs has held a variety of leadership positions in its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions.



Before his CEO appointment, Gibbs was Yum! Brands' president and chief operating officer with global operating leadership of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions as well as president and chief operating officer.



