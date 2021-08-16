

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) recorded an increased operating loss in the first half of 2021 due to higher research and development costs for CVnCoV, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac said its second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, is advancing on track to enter clinical development in fourth quarter, 2021. Also, the company remains committed to seeking regulatory approval with European Medicines agency for its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.



Separately, CureVac and GSK published preclinical data, characterizing immune responses as well as the protective efficacy of CV2CoV and CVnCoV against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in non-human primates. Higher antibody neutralizing capacity was observed with CV2CoV across all selected variants, including the Beta, Delta and Lambda variants.



'In this animal model, CV2CoV is shown to induce broad antibody and cellular immune responses very similar to the breadth of the immune responses observed after infection with SARS-CoV-2,' said Igor Splawski, Chief Scientific Officer of CureVac.



For the first-half period, CureVac reported an operating loss of 263.7 million euros, compared to a loss of 26.4 million euros, last year. Net loss for the period was 0.7 million euros, compared to a loss of 9.5 million euros, a year ago. Revenues were 32.4 million euros, a decrease of 14%, from 37.7 million euros, prior year.



Shares of CureVac N.V. were up 9% in pre-market trade on Monday.



