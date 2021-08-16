

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced the appointment of Jim Kelly as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Kelly joins Novavax from Supernus Pharmaceuticals, where he served as CFO. Previously, he was CFO and Treasurer at Vanda Pharmaceuticals.



The company also appointed Nasir Egal as Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance. Egal most recently served as the Head of Global Quality External Affairs at Sanofi. He has also served as a research scientist at the United States Food and Drug Administration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

