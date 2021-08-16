

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), that delivers aerospace products and services on Monday said its Small UAV SATCOM System has been selected by Pipistrel, a designer and manufacturer of small aircraft. Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.



Pipistrel intends to use the system for its fixed-wing Surveyor aircraft and the unmanned Nuuva aircrafts V300 and the smaller V20 that previously couldn't be equipped with satellite communications.



Weighing in at only 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) and packaged in a size that is conducive to a smaller aerial vehicle, Honeywell's Small UAV SATCOM system claims to be 90% lighter than the company's next smallest connectivity system. It also enables Pipistrel's unmanned aircraft platforms to unlock global beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) connectivity for command-control, as well as mission-specific data relay.



Pipistrel's users would be able to connect to their assets anytime, anywhere, without the need to set up elaborate ground-based BVLOS infrastructure.



