

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded in the second quarter mainly due to the progress in catering, culture and retail as activity recovered with the coronavirus pandemic subsiding, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, after a 1.0 percent fall in the previous quarter.



The economy reached a level higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019 and erased the decline caused by Covid-19 crisis, the statistical office said.



Growth in the public sector contributed to the increase in GDP, mainly driven by the health sector, the agency added.



The employment increased 1.9 percent from the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de