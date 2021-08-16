

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Monday, in line with the trend across Europe, as spikes in coronavirus cases of the delta variant in several countries and disappointing data out of China raised uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery.



Geopolitical concerns following the collapse of the Afghanistan government weighed as well.



The benchmark SMI ended down 45.30 points or 0.36% at 12,419.14, after moving in a tight range between 12,378.06 and 12,442.78. The index had ended higher on all the five sessions last week.



Richemont shed about 2.8%. Swatch Group declined 2.1% and Holcim ended 1.6% down. Credit Suisse, UBS Group and Sika lost 1.17%, 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Lonza Group advanced 0.55%, while Roche Holding, Nestle and Swiss Life Holding edged up marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, OC Oerlikon Corp and BB Biotech shed 1.77% and 1.7%, respectively. Schindler Holding, Dufry, Lindt & Spruengli Part, Vifor Pharma, Adecco and Clariant lost 1 to 1.25%.



Straumann Holding and Tecan Group gained 1.3% and 1.16%, respectively. Flughafen Zurich, Galenica Sante and Temenos Group posted modest gains.



In coronavirus news, new cases are on the rise in Switzerland. The Swiss government said last week that due to the uncertain virus situation it is too soon to lift remaining pandemic restrictions, such as the complusory wearing of masks in public spaces. The government added that it will re-evaluate the situation in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de