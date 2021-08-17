

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,515-point plateau and it may inch higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed on concerns for economic recovery. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the properties, weakness from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.



For the day, the index rose 1.05 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,517.34 after trading between 3,510.90 and 3,537.85. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 14.38 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,454.36.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank dipped 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.61 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.69 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.27 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 4.08 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 3.02 percent, Yanzhou Coal plummeted 7.93 percent, PetroChina perked 1.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 2.00 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.17 percent, Gemdale soared 3.85 percent, Poly Developments surged 4.87 percent, China Vanke gained 0.75 percent, Beijing Capital Development improved 1.22 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened under water on Monday, although the Dow and S&P rallied late to climb into the green and hit fresh record closing highs.



The Dow jumped 110.02 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 35,625,40, while the NASDAQ shed 29.13 points or 0.20 percent to close at 14,793.76 and the S&P 500 gained 11.71 points or 0.26 percent to end at 4,479.71.



The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for the markets despite some signs of weakness in the global economy.



Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the New York Federal Reserve showing New York manufacturing activity saw significantly slower growth in August.



Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday, extending losses to a third session amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $67.29 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de