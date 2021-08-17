

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said that Adam Crozier will succeed Jan du Plessis as Chairman. Adam will join the Board as an independent non-executive director and Chairman Designate with effect from 1 November 2021 and will become Chairman with effect from 1 December 2021 when Jan will retire from the BT Board.



Adam is currently Chairman of Whitbread plc, ASOS plc, Kantar Group Limited, as well as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation. Earlier in his career and for over 20 years he was a CEO across four different sectors, most recently as the CEO of ITV plc and before that as CEO of Royal Mail Holdings plc.



On taking up the chairmanship of BT, Adam will step down as Chairman of ASOS plc on 29 November 2021 and will not put himself forward for re-election at their upcoming annual general meeting. He will also step down as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation with effect from 31 December 2021.



On joining the Board, Adam will be appointed to the Nominations Committee and will succeed Jan as Chair of that committee on 1 December 2021.



