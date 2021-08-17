

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Incyte Corp. (INCY) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with a unit of Hong Kong's InnoCare for the development and commercialization of tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in Greater China.



Under the deal terms, InnoCare will pay Incyte $35 million up front. The company is eligible to receive up to an additional $82.5 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties.



The transaction is effective immediately upon the execution of the collaboration and license agreement.



InnoCare will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize tafasitamab in hematology and oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.



Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.



In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing deal to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.



