

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Tuesday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and elsewhere raised fears of a slowdown in global economic growth.



Worries about tighter regulation in China also weighed on sentiment, with the country's market regulator issuing draft rules today aimed at stopping unfair competition on the internet.



A stronger dollar and a slide in Treasury yields underscored the risk-off mood ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The benchmark DAX dropped 56 points, or 0.4 percent, to 15,869 after declining 0.3 percent on Monday.



Cyclicals were coming under selling pressure, with lender Commerzbank losing 1.5 percent and Deutsche Bank falling 1.4 percent.



Automakers BMW and Daimler fell over 1 percent while airline Lufthansa gave up 1.1 percent.



