

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 17.08.2021 - 11.00 am



- DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 4138 (3802) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1730 (1700) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES ROTORK PRICE TARGET TO 320 (315) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES RAISES DOMINO'S PIZZA TARGET TO 260 (210) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - LIBERUM RAISES PLUS500 PRICE TARGET TO 2200 (2090) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS CENTRAL ASIA METALS PRICE TARGET TO 285 (300) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES ABRDN PRICE TARGET TO 265 (260) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - RPT/JPMORGAN RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 130 (105) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS BEAZLEY PLC TO 'SELL' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 382 PENCE



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de