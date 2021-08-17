

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after the headline unemployment rate for the second quarter came in slightly lower than forecast.



The U.K. unemployment rate declined in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported earlier today.



The unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 4.7 percent in the second quarter. This was slightly below the expected rate of 4.8 percent.



At the same time, there was a quarterly increase in the employment rate of 0.3 percentage points to 75.1 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,158 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



BHP Group shares soared 6.7 percent. The miner posted its best annual profit in nearly a decade and confirmed the spin-off of its crude assets.



Commodity company Glencore fell about 1 percent after it acquired a stake in U.K. battery maker Britishvolt.



Pearson shares were down about 2 percent. The publishing and education company has agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to pay $1 million to settle charges for misleading investors about cyber breach.



