

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said its Bio-Medicines segment will split into two business units: Lilly Neuroscience and Lilly Immunology. Anne White, currently senior vice president and president of Lilly Oncology, will be appointed as senior vice president and president, Lilly Neuroscience. Eli Lilly noted that White will be responsible for the company's launched products and Phase 3 portfolio in pain and neurodegeneration, including the potential launch of donanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company plans to submit a biologics license application for donanemab under the accelerated approval pathway later in the current year.



Jacob Van Naarden, currently chief executive officer of Loxo Oncology, has been promoted to senior vice president, CEO of Loxo Oncology at Lilly and president, Lilly Oncology. Jacob Van Naarden will be unifying these organizations, the company said.



Patrik Jonsson will be appointed as president, Lilly Immunology, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as senior vice president and president, Lilly USA and chief customer officer.



Lilly also announced the retirement of Alfonso Zulueta as senior vice president and president of Lilly International. Ilya Yuffa, currently senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, will succeed Zulueta to lead commercial operations in all markets outside the U.S., except for Canada.



