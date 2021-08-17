

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said the company has received a contract from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command to provide counterintelligence, counterterrorism and human intelligence support. The contract has a value of $235 million over a five-year period.



Under this task order from the 902nd Military Intelligence Group at Fort Meade, Maryland, the company will perform work that enables critical sensitive activities in the areas of cyber intrusion damage assessment, geospatial intelligence, language-enabled socio-cultural analysis, digital media forensics and human intelligence targeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

