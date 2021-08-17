

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Co. (DE) and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) announced Tuesday that they have started negotiations on a new labor agreement.



The current six-year master agreement covers approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities and expires on October 1.



A separate agreement also is being negotiated to cover nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.



Deere said it has always worked constructively with organized labor to provide competitive compensation and rewarding careers allowing employees, their families, and communities to prosper.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEERE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de