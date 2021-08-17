

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said it has entered a long-term strategic partnership with Britishvolt for the supply of responsibly sourced cobalt. Britishvolt is a pioneer in UK electric vehicle battery technology and production. Glencore has also made an investment in Britishvolt.



Orral Nadjari, Britishvolt CEO, said: 'This is a huge step in the right direction for Britishvolt as we look to accelerate the transition to a low carbon society. By partnering with Glencore, we are locking in supply and derisking the project.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLENCORE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de