

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy further in the second quarter, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 2.0 percent expansion logged in the first quarter. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.



The main drivers of the increase was industry, data revealed.



On a yearly basis, GDP accelerated 17.7 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.8 percent a quarter ago.



Unadjusted GDP surged 17.9 percent annually, after a 2.1 percent decline in the first quarter. Economists had forecast a 17.1 percent growth.



