

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded in the second quarter of the year and exited a recession, flash data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product increased a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, after a 1.8 percent fall in the first quarter.



Final consumption grew 6.7 percent, and gross fixed capital formation increased 4.2 percent. Exports of goods and services rose 20.3 percent and imports climbed 28.6 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.4 percent in the second quarter, after a 2.5 percent gain in the previous three months.



The gross value added increased an 8.2 percent sequentially, after a 1.7 percent decline in the first quarter.



