

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 210,168 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday, August 16, taking total cases to 36.91 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The delta variant continues to create havoc across the U.S., as many states have now been forced to re-implement restrictions. Around 686 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 622,634.



Moving forward, the U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend a booster dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second vaccine jab.



As of August 16, more than 168.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, i.e. 51% of the US population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While more than 198 million or around 59.2% of all Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine.



Last week, the FDA authorized an additional third dose to be administered to people with compromised immune systems based on the efficacy of vaccines demonstrated.



The decision to give booster shots comes at a time when the Biden administration is struggling to curb the pandemic, which it had claimed was under control over a month ago.



Hospitals are filling up with patients with five states-- Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Oregon and Mississippi-- recording new peaks in their seven-day average of new cases per day as of Sunday. The 7-day average in the country rose to about 141,365 cases a day.



