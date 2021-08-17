

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $264 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $1.59 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $337 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.63 - $1.66 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.28 - $4.31 Full year revenue guidance: $6.29 - $6.32 Bln



