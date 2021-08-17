

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - After Apple and Samsung, it is now Google's turn to do away with the charger. According to reports, Google Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) will announce its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to come without the brick in the box.



Following the latest trend of the leading mobile manufacturing brands, set by Apple (AAPL), with its sans charger iPhone 12 series last year, and later followed by Samsung in the Galaxy S21 series, Google has decided to strip their customers of the wall charger with the common excuse that most customers already have one at their disposal.



Google's decision of discontinuing the in-box charger lines up with the initiative of supporting the cause of helping the environment and reducing carbon footprint which is one of the most pressing issues in today's world.



According to The Verge, the company said that the Pixel 5A will be the last in the series to include a wall charger in the box, implying that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro won't be shipped with the accessory in its retail boxes.



The new Pixel 6 is powered by Google's in-house designed new system-on-chip and is expected to launch in the fall.



With the big sharks of phone manufacturers signing up for the no-charger product launches, one can only expect the smaller companies to follow suit sooner or later.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de