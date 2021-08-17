

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH):



-Earnings: RMB305.53 million in Q2 vs. RMB299.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB4.53 in Q2 vs. RMB4.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB337.03 million or RMB5.00 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB493.63 billion in Q2 vs. RMB382.74 billion in the same period last year.



