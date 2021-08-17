

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zen Magnets LLC has recalled about 10 million Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets, which were sold individually and in magnet sets, due to risk of ingestion.



According to the company, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either accidentally or intentionally, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.



The company said it is aware of two children who ingested Zen Magnets and required surgery to remove the magnets and parts of their intestines and bowels. A 19-month-girl died after ingesting similar high-powered magnets.



The recall includes all Zen Magnets and Neoballs, which are high-powered 5 mm spherical magnets. They were sold online at Neoballs.com and ZenMagnets.com and certain Colorado retailers in January 2009 for between $12 and $264 per set, or individually for 6 to 10 cents per magnet.



