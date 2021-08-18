

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Old Mutual (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) issued trading statement for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and said it expects first-half results from operations to be in the range of R 2.113 billion - R 2.267 billion, or up 37% - 47%, compared to last year's R 1.541 billion.



Adjusted headline earnings are expected to be R 2.813 billion - R 2.984 billion, or up 65% - 75%, versus the previous year's R 1.704 billion. The company sees H1 adjusted headline earnings per share to range between 61.6 cents - 65.3 cents, up 65% - 75% over the prior year's 37.3 cents per share.



However, headline earnings are expected to fall within the range of R 2.946 - R 3.368, down 20% - 30%, compared to the prior year's R 4.215 billion. HEPS is expected to be in the range of 66.9 cents - 76.5 cents, a decline of 21% - 31%, compared to 96.3 cents per share reported last year.



