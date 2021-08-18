

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) said its first-half results show a return to profitability as it continues to recover from the pandemic. Underlying revenue was up 1% for the period. The Group continues to expect full year 2021 underlying profit from operations for the earnings-based businesses to be in line with 2019.



For the half-year ended 2 July 2021, profit to equity holders increased to 53 million pounds from 20 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.7 pence compared to 3.0 pence. Underlying profit from operations was 60 million pounds compared to a loss of 14 million pounds, last year. Underlying profit per share was 7.6 pence compared to a loss of 2.5 pence.



Group revenue increased to 3.61 billion pounds from 3.51 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue was up 1% (7% at CER) to 4.15 billion pounds.



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 3.0 pence for 2021, 43% higher than the corresponding pre-pandemic dividend for 2019.



