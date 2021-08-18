

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.08.2021 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 4890 (4180) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1625 (1570) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PRICE TARGET TO 130 (110) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES HAMMERSON PRICE TARGET TO 24 (23) PENCE - 'SELL' - JEFFERIES RAISES PERSIMMON PRICE TARGET TO 3690 (3677) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS BHP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2300 (2400) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



