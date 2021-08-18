

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone final CPI for July and construction output for June are due. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound and the franc, it rose against the yen. But it was steady against the greenback.



The euro was worth 129.51 against the yen, 1.0704 against the franc, 0.8518 against the pound and 1.1721 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



